Blondie: Debbie Harry states Miley Cyrus

22102020 – 15: 26 PM

Los Angeles – Miley Cyrus has actually not encouraged with their cover variation of the Blondie hit “Heart of Glass”, just theirFans

Also songwriter and also front lady Debbie Harry was delighted. Compared to “Nme” claimed the 75-Year- old: “I’ve congratulated that she has done something very unique with ‘Heart of Glass‘. I think you did a great Job and I liked how the Performance looked. She is a force to be reckoned with. I am very proud of the fact that they sung our Song and made him something of my Own has.”

By the method: Even with your Cover of “Zombie” was encouraged by MileyCyrus (Fan-Lexikon reported)

