Contactmusic: the utmost Halloween Playlist – Britney Spears & Christina Aguilera News

22102020 – 11: 05 PM

Los Angeles – Halloween Playlists, need not constantly necessarily need to be Rock or Gothic tracks.

Because with happy, danceable pop tracks of the day can be equally as terrifying. “Contactmusic” has, consequently, an extremely vibrant listing of a few of the enjoyable, Horror- influenced modern pop tracks created. With Billie Eilish, Shakira or Rihanna, she is best for the Social Distancing Halloween Party.

Here is the Playlist:

1. “Bury A Friend” Billie Eilish

2. “Sweet but Psycho” – Ava Max

3. “She Wolf” – Shakira

4. “Cannibal” – Kesha

5. “Boogieman” – Childish Gambino

6. “Disturbia” – Rihanna

7. “Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift

8. “Judas” – Lady Gaga

9. “Circus” – Britney Spears

10 “Somebody’s Watching Me – Be atFreakz

11 “Haunted” – Beyonc é

12 “Black Magic” – Little Mix

13 I’m In Love With a Monster – Fifth Harmony

14 Murder On The Dancefloor – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

15 “Calling All the Monsters” – China Anne McClain

16 “Dracula’s Wedding” – OutKast accomplishment. Kelis

17 “Toxic” – Britney Spears

18 “There Will Be Blood” – Kim Petras

19 “Howl” – Florence + The Machine

20 “E. T.” – Katy Perry

21 “Heads Will Roll” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

22 “Freakshow” – Britney Spears

23 “Season Of The Witch” – Lana Del Rey

24 “Haunted” – Christina Aguilera

25 “Supernatural” – Kesha

26 “My Family” from “The Addams Family” – Migos, Karol G, Snoop Dog & &(************************************************************************************************************************** )Mafia

27″Haunting”-Halsey

28″Poltergeist”-Banks

29″ IDidSomethingBad”-TaylorSwift

30″TheHills”-TheWeeknd

31″Bionic”-ChristinaAguilera

32″Vampires”-John &Jehn

33″Dracula”-Basement Jaxx

34″CallMe on theOuijaBoard “-SharonNeedles

(************************************************************* ). the” crook”-Billie Eilish

