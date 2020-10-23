Contactmusic: the utmost Halloween Playlist – Britney Spears & Christina Aguilera News

Home”.
Los Angeles – Halloween Playlists, need not constantly necessarily need to be Rock or Gothic tracks.
Because with happy, danceable pop tracks of the day can be equally as terrifying. “Contactmusic” has, consequently, an extremely vibrant listing of a few of the enjoyable, Horror- influenced modern pop tracks created. With Billie Eilish, Shakira or Rihanna, she is best for the Social Distancing Halloween Party.
Here is the Playlist:
1. “Bury A Friend” Billie Eilish
2. “Sweet but Psycho” – Ava Max
3. “She Wolf” – Shakira
4. “Cannibal” – Kesha
5. “Boogieman” – Childish Gambino
6. “Disturbia” – Rihanna
7. “Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
8. “Judas” – Lady Gaga
9. “Circus” – Britney Spears
10 “Somebody’s Watching Me – Be atFreakz
11 “Haunted” – Beyonc é
12 “Black Magic” – Little Mix
13 I’m In Love With a Monster – Fifth Harmony
14 Murder On The Dancefloor – Sophie Ellis-Bextor
15 “Calling All the Monsters” – China Anne McClain
16 “Dracula’s Wedding” – OutKast accomplishment. Kelis
17 “Toxic” – Britney Spears
18 “There Will Be Blood” – Kim Petras
19 “Howl” – Florence + The Machine
20 “E. T.” – Katy Perry
21 “Heads Will Roll” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
22 “Freakshow” – Britney Spears
23 “Season Of The Witch” – Lana Del Rey
24 “Haunted” – Christina Aguilera
25 “Supernatural” – Kesha
26 “My Family” from “The Addams Family” – Migos, Karol G, Snoop Dog & &(************************************************************************************************************************** )Mafia
27″Haunting”-Halsey
28″Poltergeist”-Banks
29″ IDidSomethingBad”-TaylorSwift
30″TheHills”-TheWeeknd
31″Bionic”-ChristinaAguilera
32″Vampires”-John &Jehn
33″Dracula”-Basement Jaxx
34″CallMe on theOuijaBoard “-SharonNeedles
(************************************************************* ). the” crook”-Billie Eilish
