Snow rake-Ufo tracked: Miley Cyrus had a close experience of the 3rd kind

Los Angeles –

Alf claims Hello! Or was it E. T.? Unclear! But Miley Cyrus is for certain: she has actually seen an Alien! The vocalist informed currently the United States-Interview publication.

I drove with my buddy via San Bernardino and also was complied with by a UFO,” claims the vocalist. And no, this is not a joke. “I’m pretty with what I’ve seen,” verifiedMiley

Miley Cyrus claims that she was being complied with by a Ufo

And what you have actually seen, appears lovely odd. So much to the factor: It was not a flying dish. “The best way to describe it is as a flying snow plow. It had a large plow on the front and glowed yellow,” claims the self-confessed StonerMiley “I didn’t see it fly, and my friend also,” claims Miley.

You could likewise want:

Kim Kardashian is 40

And not just you and also your Lover might have a look at the Alien snow rake: According to the vocalist, various other vehicles quit to admire the unidentified flying things.