Home Celebrity News Nagorno-Karabakh: Kim Kardashian gives away 1 Million to Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh: Kim Kardashian gives away 1 Million to Armenia

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0


  • Screenshot Instagram

    Kim Kardashian öopen your wallet für Nagorno-Karabakh.

    1/8

    Kim Kardashian opens her handbag for Nagorno-Karabakh

  • keystone-sda. ch

    In the Region, Armenia and Azerbaijan are engaged in a bloody war.

    2/8

    In the Region, Armenia as well as Azerbaijan are taken part in a bloody battle.

  • keystone-sda. ch

    A Russia-mediated ceasefire, which came into force on Saturday afternoon in force, shall apply as a brüguages.

    3/8

    A Russia- moderated ceasefire, which entered into pressure on Saturday mid-day effective, is taken into consideration to be fragile.

  • Getty Images

    An information war around the bloody conflict is mitbefeuert of the large Armenian Diaspora, including the donation of joyful Kardashian family, with Kim Kardashian gehört.

    7/8

    An info battle around the bloody dispute is mitbefeuert of the big Armenian Diaspora, consisting of the contribution of happy Kardashian family members, with Kim Kardashian.

  • imago/ZUMA Press

    In addition to Kim (l.) allegedly donated by her sisters, Kourtney (41, 2. v. l.), and Khloé Kardashian (36, 2. v. r.) flagrant sums of money. Right: Mother Kris Jenner.

    8/8

    In enhancement to Kim (l.) presumably given away by her sis, Kourtney (41, 2. v. l.) as well as Khlo é Kardashian (36, 2. v. r.) ostentatious amounts of cash. Right: Mother Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian (39) intends to assistArmenia And in terrific design. “I’m going to donate a Million dollars!”, the United States Reality Star revealed of Armenian descent on Saturday in a Video onTwitter The cash is to private citizens in the previous 2 weeks, bloody objected to Region of Nagorno-Karabakh to the advantage of. “My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children.”

Her sis Kourtney (41) as well as Khlo é Kardashian (36) shared comparable messages. How “TMZ” reported, will certainly additionally give away an outright amounts of cash– along with her little sibling Rob Kardashian (33).

Published: 11.102020, At 21: 08
Last upgraded: 12.102020, at 14: 36



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 Play Crazy Game Solutions. All rights reserved.