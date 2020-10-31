In a brand-new TELEVISION Special: Leonardo DiCaprio and also various other Stars of American residents ask to selection amusement

Leonardo DiCaprio, asks right here on an Event in the previous year, United States residents to visit elect. Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock com





United States Stars Alicia Keys and also Leonardo DiCaprio have actually gotten in touch with the residents of the United States, not always their enact the governmental political election.

A big area of dramatization-Stars and also music greats has actually gotten in touch with United States residents to cast their choose the upcoming governmental political election on might 3. November send. In its rankings additionally Hollywood Megastars like Leonardo DiCaprio (45, “Titanic”) or Hit- guarantors as Jennifer Lopez (51) and also Alicia Keys (39).

A couple of days prior to the political election, it was reported matters from the tv Network “CBS” a Special with the title “Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy” (“Every voice: A Celebration of democracy”) program, as, to name a few points, the market publication “The Hollywood Reporter”.

“Get active”!

The Prominent were, to name a few points, why it is so vital to select. “Get active” advised DiCaprio. “Your voice counts. Please go to select. Make sure your voice is heard.”









Fellow starlet Kerry Washington (43, “Scandal”) talked with new citizens, and also America Ferrera (36, “Ugly Betty”) chatted with the previous legislators William time, and also TomDaschle The Comedians Chris Rock (55) and also Amy Schumer (39) specified in a Sketch of what you need to bring for the selection is not always. As a Snack, when it comes to longer waiting times to regarding a baked potato available, according to Schumer, as you joked.

Many extra Stars showed up, consisting of the currently pointed out Keys, and also Lopez, in addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Wilmer Valderrama, Salma Hayek, Kelly Clarkson, Cobie Smulders, Shaquille O’neal, Shawn Mendes, Offset, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Maluma with the Black Eyed Peas, in addition to the previous UNITED STATE Secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.