Jennifer Lopez as well as Armie Hammer in “Shotgun Wedding”

Los Angeles –

Jennifer Lopez (51, “The Boy Next Door”) as well as Armie Hammer (34, “Call Me By Your Name”) will certainly presume the major functions in the prepared Action-Romance”Shotgun Wedding” “Pitch Perfect”Director Jason Moore will certainly begin very early following year with the manufacturing, claimed the Studio Lionsgate.

The Story focuses on the couple Darcy (Lopez) as well as Tom (the Hammer) that have actually welcomed their about a big wedding event event. Shortly prior to the Event, both obtain cool feet, after that the pricey Celebration is made likewise of crooks on the head, the site visitors as well as hijack. The Couple must, as well as its visitors, to conserve.

Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the film “Hustlers” (2019) in the function of an Ex- pole dancer on the canvas. Armie Hammer played in 2018 in the “Hotel Mumbai” as well as in “The calling – your fight for justice.” He arrived for the Oscar prize-winning book, a movie adjustment of “Call Me By Your Name” (2017).

