Home”.

Music”.

Music News” Jennifer Lopez: like a virgin

02112020 – 11: 41 PM

Los Angeles – virgin Jennifer Lopez is not rather certain, yet the 51- year-old vocalist Halloween “like a virgin” was premiered.

Jlo included an attractive, extremely open-hearted bridal gown. And while the silk skirt disclosed her suspenders, shone a little more up a belt with the classification”Boy Toy” Well, this Outfit à la Eighties-Madonna will certainly have dropped hubby Alex Rodriguez, without a doubt, along with the electronic praise to “Instagram” that went downLopez To created, a photo you Party reveals on a little Halloween -, you: “I knew how lost I was until I found you, Alex.”

By the method: Jennifer Lopez’s little girl desires a vocal singing profession. (Fan-Lexikon reported)

(Photo: Universal)

Share this post:

More News on the subject