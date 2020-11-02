Sophie Turner speaks with Princess Charlotte in “The Prince”

New HBO computer animated collection

“Game of Thrones”-Star Sophie Turner (24) has a brand-new function! The starlet is the little girl of Prince William (38), Princess Charlotte (5) to obtain, in the brand-new HBO computer animated collection “The Prince” your voice. Gary Janetti (54), the writer and also the developers of the collection, talks in the voice of Prince George (7) and also shared a very first look on Instagram.

In the Clip, the Royal Kids are reviewing their Halloween outfits and also Prince George provides for the very first time in his five-year-old sis. “Charlotte is coming! I could not have made me feel honored to be a part of this cast and to experience with Gary Janetti this funny adventure”, composes Sophie Turner in your Instagram Story.

