Kim Kardashian West launched the NPP x Kris- candle light for the birthday celebration of her mom Kris Jenner

West tweeted: “I’m really looking forward to the new NPP X KRIS-present candle is a wonderful fragrance for the home, inspired by our successful @KKWFRAGRANCE collaboration, which we published at the beginning of the year. The wonderful scent fills the room, and was designed to fit in every home.” The NPP x Kris- perfumed candle light will certainly be for a minimal time period as well as can from Kris’ birthday celebration on Thursday (05 November) can be acquired. The owner of the NPP Beauty as well as SKIMS Director Kim included: “The perfumed candle light in a minimal version, is the birthday celebration of my mama at 11.05 […] special http://KKWFRAGRANCE.COM #KKWxKRIS be offered”. The perfumed candle light is provided in a cream-colored clay, as well as Kim claimed in a Statement: “As we created the NPP x Kris perfume and such a positive Feedback from the consumers received, I thought that the scents would be perfect for a scented candle for the fall and Winter.”