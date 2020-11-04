Sophie Turner speaks with Princess Charlotte in “The Prince”

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Image Collect





“Game of Thrones”-Star Sophie Turner (24) has a brand-new duty! The starlet is the little girl of Prince William (38), Princess Charlotte (5) to obtain, in the brand-new HBO computer animated collection “The Prince” your voice. Gary Janetti (54), the writer and also the designers of the collection, talks in the voice of Prince George (7) and also shared a very first glance on Instagram.

In the Clip, the Royal Kids are reviewing their Halloween outfits and also Prince George provides for the very first time in his five-year-old sis. “Charlotte is coming! I might not have actually made me really feel recognized to be a component of this actors and also to experience with Gary Janetti this amusing experience”, composes Sophie Turner in your Instagram Story.

“The Prince”: The Stars are still in the procedure of

The brand-new HBO computer animated collection parodied the Royal Family via the eyes of seven-year-oldPrince A launch day for it yet. Alan Cumming (55) to speak to Butler, Owen, Lucy Punch (42) and also Iwan Rheon (35) play Duchess Kate (38), and also PrinceWilliam Orlando Bloom (43) to integrate Prince Harry (36), Condola Rashad (33) provides the Duchess Meghan, your voice. The Queen (94) is talked by Frances de la Tour (76).