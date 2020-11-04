Taylor Swift versus Corona: A guitar to deal with the pandemic

A crystal-encrusted harp by Dolly Parton, guitar by Taylor Swift, an accordion by Sheryl Crow: a vast array of tools of American Stars have actually been auctioned at a charity public auction in the battle versus the Coronavirus pandemic.

The most costly item was a 2018- made guitar from Swift, which generated $ 40,00 0, according to the public auction home Christie’s in New York.

The Parton-Zither brought 37.500 Dollar, after the music tool with 4 strings, around 30 years in the belongings of the Country symbol. The accordion of vocalist Crow retrieved virtually 5000 bucks. In enhancement, to name a few points, tools of Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, and also Keith Urban were up for public auction.