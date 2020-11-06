Jennifer Lawrence on her Oscar- stumblers

She kept in mind in the context of Heather McMahans Podcast ‘Absolutely Not’: “I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to have the opportunity that I would win. I wanted to write down a speech. I had everything in my head. Then I fell back, and it deleted everything out of my head. My whole brain was empty. I can now, since I’m a little older, lovingly look back on it, but for a very long time, the thing with the fall was very difficult.”

After the occasion, Jennifer saw exactly how Anderson Cooper claimed on CNN that she had actually misinterpreted”the fall appears” About his remarks, she was after that”destroyed on ground” She includes: “It was so devastating, because for me it was this terrible humiliation. I don’t know if I’ll ever again have the opportunity to hold such a speech. It didn’t feel good, that I couldn’t make a speech.”

The Oscar- victor was so angry to Anderson, that she challenged him years later a Christmas celebration of a common good friend in order. Meanwhile, both were”good friends” “I saw him at a Christmas celebration and also allow him understand. My good friend informed me that a capillary from my eyes welled up, yet he said sorry. […] What I claimed was: ‘Have you ever tried, in a ball, the staircase dress go up?’ […] He said sorry quickly. I was all thrilled … he has actually possibly informed everybody I was a Psycho,” claimed Jennifer.

BANG Showbiz