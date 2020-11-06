Sensual swing of the hips: a present from Rihanna brings Heidi Klum to Dance – home entertainment

Heidi Klum would love to give thanks to Rihanna with a dancing of happiness. Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock com





Heidi Klum pleases her Fans with a sensuous dancing of happiness inInstagram A present from vocalist Rihanna is the trigger.

Heidi Klum (47) has lots of happiness. Why? The Model needs to obtain undergarments as a present. But not from spouse Tom Kaulitz (31). No, the black underwear originates from a vocalist and also stylist Rihanna (32, “Diamonds”) directly. Apparently, this produced for Klum’s very own Set of underwears and also Bustier, which is offered with the individualized engraving “Savage X Heidi”.

How Klum for the focus many thanks? In the situation of Instagram, she places on a sensuous dancing, obviously, just in her brand-new undergarments. A swing of the hips below, a lascivious search in there. You created: “I love you, Rihanna, thank you for my gift.”





