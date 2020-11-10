Comeback of stomach chain: The year of 2021 is gleaming enjoyment

Lily-Rose Depp at the Paris Fashion Week in October2020 Photo: imago pictures/Starface





Lily-Rose Depp, Rihanna, Bella Hadid: they are all a Fan of a specific precious jewelry item. The stomach chain is commemorating its Fashion Comeback.

The Fashion 2021 can make a shimmering Trend Comeback: The stomach chain is back. Already in the Nineties as well as Noughties Fashionistas used the waist-eye-catcher in different styles. Now, Stars such as Lily-Rose Depp (21) or Rihanna (32, “Umbrella interpret”) the stomach precious jewelry brand-new.

Here you can see Rihanna’s this year’s “Savage X Fenty”Show

Lily-Rose Depp, child of star Johnny Depp (57), as well as Model Vanessa Paradis (47), provided as the face of the brand-new Cruise collection of Chanel for numerous versions. They embellished their waistline at Paris Fashion Week in October of this year, with a slim belt chain, includes them to the project pictures currently with various other distinctive productions. According to the Motto: the extra, the far better. Whether to Crop sweatshirt, Bikini, denims, brief or to the Blazer, the waistline chain in any kind of mix for that particular Something.

From rock to spirited

Also a vocalist as well as designer Rihanna makes the stomach chain is an important component of their brand-new collection. While Chanel deals with great grains as well as necklaces, show up in some Designs, the 32-Year- old is far more durable. She sent out Models like Cara Delevingne (28) to their “Savage X Fenty”Show in October with silver ring chains on the footway. The harsh Design of the precious jewelry items are instead rough as well as healthy flawlessly to garments constructed from natural leather. Bella Hadid (24) provided, nevertheless, additionally versions, penalty, womanly as well as spirited come.







