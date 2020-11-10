Corona: Less alone: Ten movies towards the Lockdown loneliness

The new Corona-Lockdown and the various home-based work: the social life suffers particularly. Who, as a result of stricter measures, even among the many individuals, for the tried-and-true Motto of “Shared misery is half misery may not apply”. In these ten movies, the protagonists are largely on their very own – and thus, with the spectators collectively lonely.

1. “Into the Wild”

Emile Hirsch (35) alias College graduate Christopher waived his Harvard schooling, and hitchhiking, with out a dime within the pocket all the best way throughout the United States. But as a substitute of feeling lonely, he learns by means of the acquaintances with different dropouts human proximity, the dad and mom had been in a position to give his well-to-do he by no means.

2. “I am Legend”

In “I am Legend” a Virus turns individuals into bloodthirsty vampires – apart from a small a part of the inhabitants towards the Virus immune. Including Smith (52) alias navy scientist Robert Neville, who’s making an attempt as the one remaining human being in New York, to discover a treatment Want. But really, he’s not alone…

3. “Quite the best of friends”

In “Quite the best of friends” two lonely individuals discover one another: The rich Philippe (Francois Cluzet, 65), sits in his massive home as much as the neck, paralyzed, in a wheelchair, and Driss (Omar Sy, 42), has simply been launched from jail and probably not know what to do with herself. Between the 2, an uncommon friendship develops.

4. “Here”

An Ode towards and by some means the loneliness: In “Here” Joaquin Phoenix (46) falls in love together with his function as freshly separate Theodore in his new laptop working system, Samantha. An advanced love story with pitfalls.

5. “Cast Away”

The Einsamkeits Classic: Tom Hanks (64) performs a form of trendy Robinson Crusoe, of the constructing after a airplane crash on a abandoned island within the Pacific a brand new life. His solely companions: A Volleyball named Wilson, with whom he talks.

6. “The fabulous world of Amélie”

Audrey Tautou (44) performs the lonely younger Frenchwoman Améliethat secretly, the lives of these round you extra lovely after which in a Stranger in love, the simply as mysterious as she herself.

7. “Maybe tomorrow”

An outsider (Logan Lerman, 28) desires to incorporate in his first 12 months out of highschool, lastly, to the Popular – however that is proving harder than I believed. He makes buddies together with his instructor, then with the siblings Sam (Emma Watson 30) and Patrick (Ezra Miller, 28). Life goes uphill, lastly – till he falls in love.

8. “WALL-E”

A lonely little robotic named WALL-Ewho picks up on an empty planet rubbish till he finds a brand new life and even falls in love: in robotic EVE. A kids’s movie, however it is usually for adults to see the worth.

9. “Lost in Translation”

Scarlett Johansson (35) performs a newly married however nonetheless lonely lady, who’s alone in Tokyo. She meets a married film star (Bill Murray, 70), who’s in his Midlife Crisis.

10. “Lars and the real girl”

Ryan Gosling (39) as a socially inept loner? One can hardly think about. But as Lars within the film “Lars and the real girl” he performs precisely this function. Then he begins a relationship with a intercourse doll named Bianca…

