“Let’s Dance”-Star Christina air: Totally! Fan: “I thought, as Angelina Jolie sits”

Caution, Risk Of Confusion! “Let’s Dance”-Star Christina air shares a picture that delighted theFans Your Look knows to us a fair bit.

“Her lips as red as blood and her hair as black as ebony,” it states in the fairytale snow white so stunning. “Let’s Dance”-Star Christina air (30) would certainly make the Look in which they revealed just recently on Instagram, the excellent actors for the romantic personality. Her lovely look evocative the Fans on top of that, yet to a various female– as well as is a popular starlet.

The red outfit is Christina air truly. The Video over programs you, with whom you have actually perplexed the Fans by a hair.

Christina air with Luca Hänni in 7th paradise

Your stunning Smile can be taken, Christina air at the Moment from any person, since you are floating with your Partner Luca Hänni (26) on cloud 7. During the shooting of “Let’s Dance” danced the Swiss vocalist that won the 2012 Casting-Show “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”, in Christina’s heart. Since July, the pair is revealed with each other inPublic In the procedure, motivate you with understandings right into your exclusive life.

These recordings go under the skin! See in the Video listed below, Christina air as well as Luca Hänni snuggly commemorate their love.







