Jennifer Lopez was bestowed the trendsetter Award

Jennifer Lopez was recognized as the “pop culture Innovator of the year”.
The 51- year-old musician was the honor of the WSJ. Magazine in an online event on Wednesday (11 November) turned over.
The magazine commemorates 10 years of technology and also Lopez stated in her approval speech, which was released by the ‘INDIVIDUALS’ with a Video: “Until the world is repaired 100% perfectly and completely, I will never be ready… Every day I try to be a better Version of myself.” The vocalist Maluma, that worked together with J-Lo on the track, ‘Pa’ Ti’ and also ‘Lonely’ partner, stated in a Teaser concerning his coworker and also commented: “I am thankful for all the effort and also the sacrifice that brought you for many years and also led the way for numerous Latin American musicians … her imagination, her interest, the excellence that brings you to the recording Studio, […] these are the reasons that she is a Superstar and also the reason I am happy to obtain this honor, pass.”
