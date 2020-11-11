Jennifer Lopez was bestowed the trendsetter Award

The magazine commemorates 10 years of technology and also Lopez stated in her approval speech, which was released by the ‘INDIVIDUALS’ with a Video: “Until the world is repaired 100% perfectly and completely, I will never be ready… Every day I try to be a better Version of myself.” The vocalist Maluma, that worked together with J-Lo on the track, ‘Pa’ Ti’ and also ‘Lonely’ partner, stated in a Teaser concerning his coworker and also commented: “I am thankful for all the effort and also the sacrifice that brought you for many years and also led the way for numerous Latin American musicians … her imagination, her interest, the excellence that brings you to the recording Studio, […] these are the reasons that she is a Superstar and also the reason I am happy to obtain this honor, pass.”