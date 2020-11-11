Songbird Trailer FILM.TV



2020 STXfilms Image to Songbird

The Story to Songbird Trailer:

Transformers manufacturer Michael Bay has the Corona pandemic in a motion picture Action-Thriller transforms. Here is the initial Trailer for Virus- fireworks with K. J. Apa from Riverdale comes.

Actors:

K. J. Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, Demi Moore, Jenna Ortega, Lia McHugh, Michole Briana White, Jamie McBride, Carol Abney, Tim Mikulecky, Ethan Josh Lee

Director:

Adam Mason

Production:

Michael Kase

Script:

Adam Mason, Simon Boyes

Roles: K. J. Apa Nico Sofia Carson Sara

