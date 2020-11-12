Mega hair: Here’s Salma Hayek reveals her wild all-natural swirls

Salma Hayek (54) reveals your wild side! The starlet astonished her Fans time and again in significant movies such as “Frida”, “Desperado” or “knuckleheads” as well as for your tasks, the indigenous Mexican is not gets on various duties, she is putting on the varied hairdos. But just how is your hair in fact normally? In the social media sites proceeded Salma her hair currently flawlessly in scene– as well as while doing so, she offered her Fans her wild all-natural swirls!

On a picture, the Salma a couple of days back on Instagram released, she started a magic Moment, a stay with the sea: In front of the dreamlike background of swirling the 54-Year- old flirts with the electronic camera as well as tosses her abundant hair. In the procedure, she uses her lengthy hair in an open as well as curly as well as I like your Community appears to be especially excellent: “Wow, you’re so beautiful” or “You have such beautiful long hair”, 2 Fans on the image system introduced.

But this wild hair remains in Salmas Everyday life are not unusual– in an Interview with New York Times emphasized: “When I’m not working, I wear my hair curly and wild” cleared up the “Frida” starlet as well as provided an understanding right into her Beauty Routine: “I do not use hair oil, so that it curls like that.”

Salma Hayek in October 2020





