The canadian R&B Superstar “The Weeknd” will certainly be headlining the halftime program at the55 Super Bowl, the United States Football League NFL. The League on Thursday revealed that the Toronto- birthed musician on 7. February take place in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, therefore before thousands of numerous Fans on TELEVISION play.

“We all matured with, that is the largest Acts on the planet dip into the SuperBowl I really feel recognized as well as have lots of ecstasy, that I’m standing on this fabulous phase, this time around at the centre,” claimed The Weeknd, whose actual name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (30).

Super Bowl: The Weeknd’s major substitute the halftime program

In February of this year, had actually done in Miami, Jennifer Lopez as well asShakira The halftime program is created by Roc Nation, the document tag of Jay- z (sid)