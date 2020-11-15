People’s Choice Awards 2020 discover heutet as opposed to a – group Film

Home”.
People's Choice Awards 2020 held heutet – Film group
15112020 – 09: 20 PM
Los Angeles – Tonight (1511) to be granted this year’s People’s ChoiceAwards
In the group of “Film” might Margot Robbie for her efficiency in “Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn to be” in the groups of “most Popular actress” as well as “favorite Action actor” honors. Overall, the strip of “Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” has actually been chosen 6 Times for a People’s ChoiceAward Also, several elections obtained by “Bad Boys For Life” as well as “Hamilton”.
Here are the candidates for the group “movie”:
Most Popular Movie
Bad Boys For Life
Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
Most Popular Actor
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction
Jamie Foxx – Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda – The Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg – Spenser Confidential
Robert DowneyJr – Dolittle
Tom Hanks – Greyhound
Vin Diesel – Bloodshot
Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life
Most Popular Actress
Camila Mendes – Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron – The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Issa Rae – The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek – Like A Boss
Tiffany Haddish – Like A Boss
Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life
Most Popular Action Film
Bad Boys For Life
Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Mulan
Project Power
Tenet
The Old Guard
The Most Popular Action Actor
Charlize Theron – The Old Guard
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction
Jamie Foxx – Project Power
John David Washington – Tenet
Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life
Vin Diesel – Bloodshot
Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life
Most Popular Comedy
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The King of Staten Island
The Kissing Booth 2
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P. S. I Still Love You
Most Popular Comedy Performer
MostPopularComedyPerformer
David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae - The Lovebirds
Joey King - The Kissing Booth 2
Keanu Reeves - Bill & Ted's Face the Music
Noah Centineo - To All The Boys: P. S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson - The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek - Like A Boss
Will Ferrell - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Most Popular Drama
Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
IStillBelieve
TheInvisibleMan
TheHighNote
ThePhotograph
TheWayBack
Most Popular Drama Actor
Ben Affleck - The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man
Issa Rae - The Photograph
Kj Apa - I Still Believe
Lin-Manuel Miranda - The Hamilton
Russell Crowe - Unhinged
Tom Hanks - Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross - The High Note
Most Popular Family Movie
Dolittle
MySpy
Onward
Scoob!
SonicThe Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
TheWilloughby’s
Trolls World Tour
(Photo:UniversalPictures)
