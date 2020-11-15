People’s Choice Awards 2020 discover heutet as opposed to a – group Film

Home”.

People's Choice Awards 2020 held heutet – Film group

15112020 – 09: 20 PM

Los Angeles – Tonight (1511) to be granted this year’s People’s ChoiceAwards

In the group of “Film” might Margot Robbie for her efficiency in “Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn to be” in the groups of “most Popular actress” as well as “favorite Action actor” honors. Overall, the strip of “Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” has actually been chosen 6 Times for a People’s ChoiceAward Also, several elections obtained by “Bad Boys For Life” as well as “Hamilton”.

Here are the candidates for the group “movie”:

Most Popular Movie

Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

Most Popular Actor

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction

Jamie Foxx – Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda – The Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg – Spenser Confidential

Robert DowneyJr – Dolittle

Tom Hanks – Greyhound

Vin Diesel – Bloodshot

Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life

Most Popular Actress

Camila Mendes – Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron – The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Issa Rae – The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek – Like A Boss

Tiffany Haddish – Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life

Most Popular Action Film

Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Project Power

Tenet

The Old Guard

The Most Popular Action Actor

Charlize Theron – The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction

Jamie Foxx – Project Power

John David Washington – Tenet

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life

Vin Diesel – Bloodshot

Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life

Most Popular Comedy

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The King of Staten Island

The Kissing Booth 2

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P. S. I Still Love You

Most Popular Comedy

Most Popular Comedy Performer

David Spade - The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae - The Lovebirds

Joey King - The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves - Bill & Ted's Face the Music

Noah Centineo - To All The Boys: P. S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson - The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek - Like A Boss

Will Ferrell - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Most Popular Drama

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

IStillBelieve

TheInvisibleMan

TheHighNote

ThePhotograph

TheWayBack

Most Popular Drama Actor

BenAffleck-TheWayBack

ElisabethMoss-TheInvisibleMan

Issa Rae - The Photograph

KjApa- IStillBelieve

Lin-ManuelMiranda-TheHamilton

RussellCrowe-Unhinged

TomHanks-Greyhound

TraceeEllisRoss-The High Note

Most Popular Family Movie

Dolittle

MySpy

Onward

Scoob!

SonicThe Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

TheWilloughby’s

TrollsWorld Tour

