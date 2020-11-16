Jennifer Lopez welcomes you to: – grenades-photos 51! People

This images make you starving for even more!

A couple of openings in the right Places of the outfit as well as a wicked sight. Pop-Diva Jennifer Lopez understands specifically, just how will certainly she bring her Fans with warm appetisers.

For the publication “Billboard” drew the 51-Year- old once more all the quits to guarantee their Fans gasping.

Among various other points, they put her well-known contours in White on a table, lolls regarding movie-in a Pool, as well as is the solid lady beside the Reggaeton vocalist Maluma (26, “Corazón”).

The factor is that The 2 Latin Stars have actually recorded an enchantingComedy The Film “Marry me” ahead to the U.S.A. on Valentine’s day in 2021 in the movie theaters.

“Not even in his wildest Dreams could imagine Maluma as he plays in a Hollywood Film with Jennifer Lopez,” disclosed manufacturer as well as tag employer Afo Verde to”Billboard”

Now it occurred yet. And the drum advertising and marketing mix for their joint Film, both at the start of October in Los Angeles of its most lovely websites to picture.

As one looks, nonetheless, like to two times.