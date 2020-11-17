SCARY WINNING – BEST HALLOWEEN SLOTS

Halloween is over, but there are many ways to continue celebration of Halloween. In the west, for example, there are very popular traditions with dressing up in costumes of scary and not so creatures, going from house to house for sweets, as well as other types of mass festivities. But this holiday event is ended, and the only way you can celebrate the Halloween is to play Halloween-themed slots. It’s time to remember the best thematic games available in online casinos! By the way, if you are looking for the site with online slot machines, you can google for Bgaoc.com. There you will find the best games with fast payouts.

HALLOWEEN WITCH BY BOOONGO

Halloween Witch is a game that fits the idea of an ideal Halloween slot for almost any gambler. It is atmospheric due to its entourage, and the highest quality graphics, in which all these pumpkins, cobwebs and bats are drawn, provide complete immersion in the theme of the holiday.

Here you will find all the classic trappings of this mystical holiday. We can safely say that Booongo have boldly followed all the established traditions. The gameplay of the machine is also very traditional.

When it comes to Halloween, there is always room for a bit of magic. You can apply it after every spin. If you do not have enough symbols on the reels for the desired win, you can spin the required reels for an additional bet to get exactly the picture you want.

In addition, Halloween Witch has wild and scatter symbols, free spins and a bonus rounds with the selection of ingredients for the witch’s potion. You will not be bored in this game for sure!

HALLOWEENIES FROM MICROGAMING

Halloweenies is another entertaining Halloween slot that is not scary at all, but very fun and entertaining. Moreover, it can be called a variation on the theme of a light adaptation of the darkest holiday known to the modern world. So, sweets act as the main operating elements of the machine.

As in the previous slot, there are free spins and a second bonus game with a choice of items. The second concerns pumpkins: three pumpkins on the reels will allow you to catch plenty of wins that are hidden in the pumpkins-lanterns. Halloweenies from Microgaming is one of the best slots in terms of theme and payouts, as well as bonus rounds.

IMMORTAL ROMANCE BY MICROGAMING

Microgaming certainly have a game for every taste in their portfolio. Moreover, branded devices are notable for such big wins that no candy can be compared with the sweet taste of victory.

Immortal Romance is a traditional manufacturer’s 243-line slot with winnings that are counted on any adjacent reels. There is a wild symbol that doubles the winnings, as well as a scatter that will guide you to the bonus round.

There are 4 free spins modes in the bonus round. Initially, only one will be available, but with subsequent visits to the bonus round, you will be able to advance further. Each bonus activates a free spins mode with special functions, which simultaneously reveals the storyline of four different characters. This slot is about love between humans and vampires, which proves that nothing is impossible, including big wins and jackpots!