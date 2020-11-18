Impress your friends with these Blackjack facts

As you’re waiting in the online Blackjack lobby for your next round to start, why not brush up on a bit of Blackjack knowledge, ready to wow your pals at your next game! Blackjack has been around since the 16th century; however, it has developed dramatically since, particularly since it made the leap into online gaming. But, enough of the history lesson, let’s get on to those all-important facts!

#1

Your chance of hitting a “natural” 21 is around 4.8% in a single Blackjack deck. This percentage can change depending on how many decks are being used in a game – there are times where up to eight decks are used at one time!

#2

Holding a total of 16 is thought to be the worst hand that can be dealt in Blackjack although, unfortunately, it’s one of the most frequent hands to be received.

#3

When Blackjack first hit the scene in brick-and-mortar locations, bonuses were offered out to players whose hands consisted of the Ace of Spades and a Blackjack.

#4

Blackjack has one of the smallest house edges ever seen in casino gaming. The classic form of the game had an extremely high return rate, due to the minimal house edge – sometimes equalling as high as 99.87%!

#5

An earlier form of Blackjack could be found in 18th century France, known as “Vignt-et-un” and often played in the royal courts. Upon his infamous exile on Elba, Napoleon Bonaparte, the fames military leader and Emperor of France, got a chance to perfect his Blackjack-playing skills. Napoleon also formed the opinion that the game was actually so enticing and captivating that he went on to ban his own soldiers from playing Blackjack, for fear that they’d become too distracted!

#6

In general, hitting a “winning streak” is an unfounded concept, although some people strongly believe in them. However, when it comes to Blackjack, a streak is considered to be an almost impossible feat. Falling into a good or bad streak is more or less an old wives’ tale; something that’s been made up in order to keep players determined to play longer, in case their streak carried on bringing the good luck. In Blackjack, there are three possible outcomes that you can expect – win, lose or tie/push. Speaking in percentages, it’s estimated that on average you’ll have a 42% chance of winning, a 50% chance of losing and an 8% chance of a push or tie. What’s more, as you undertake each of your wins, you’ll have less of a chance of winning the next round – it’s worth noting that the likelihood of gathering seven wins in a row is roughly 0.99%!

#7

In 2000, the Blackjack dealers’ lives were changed forever. A company called the Shuffle Master came forward with a contraption that could be used to increase the time and efficiency of shuffling the decks between dealings – keeping the cards constantly shuffling throughout. The cards are not only shuffled after each hand in the game, they’re also mixed in with other cards inside the machine, so ensure that they’re mixed thoroughly and fairly every time. Shuffle Master are said to have based their mechanical system on something quite similar to a Ferris Wheel, following a pattern that has been decided by a pre-set number of cards in each deck. More technical than you thought, eh?