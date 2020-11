Lukas Podolski bets the Cologne sharks ice hockey

So it became:Like allTeams in theGerman ice hockeyLeague, theCologne sharks experience the stands as a result of theCorona pandemic will certainly continue to be in the coming period, vacant.According to theAssociation,80 percent of all earnings by audiences to be created.The substantialMinus pillow, provided the sharks100000 symbolicTickets to buy.After the news of this activity wagerPodolski:If theClub takes care of to offer100,000 tickets, he is to the sharks gamers.

“I am very happy for the sharks, that the 100,000 Tickets have come together”, isPodolski is estimated in an interaction to theClubs”In any case, it will look like: I look forward to sharks players.”How sharks connect extra, had actually been produced via the sale of100,000Tickets is an”important building block”, to ensure that one can in any way take part in the coming period.

The most currentVideos of PHOTO OF the FEMALE The most currentVideos of PHOTO OF the FEMALE

View summary.