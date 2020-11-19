The Online Casino Player’s Safety Guide

Players of games like GTA Online and Fortnite understand that joining the online gaming world comes with certain security risks. These risks are even more pronounced when you’re looking to play at online casinos, where real money and potentially sensitive financial information are directly at stake. On the other hand, the online casino industry has spent many years fighting hackers compared to the online video gaming industry. Today’s top online casinos, both here in the U.S. and across the globe, have seen more than their fair share of scams, data breaches, and other digital woes. As a result, the industry has poured a lot of time and resources establishing safety and security measures to protect both players and itself.

Out of these different measures, the most convenient for players to watch for are the licenses and certifications that online casinos earn through the rigorous and independent testing of their operations. The eCOGRA Safe and Fair license is one such certification and is used around the world. “Our onsite review covering key elements of governance, information security, finance and gaming operations revealed an internal control environment that fully supports the underlying principles of eCOGRA’s Generally Accepted Practices,” details eCOGRA chief executive Shawn McCallaghan on Kaizen Gaming, an online casino provider which recently earned its eCOGRA certification. “One of our most important priorities is to provide responsible products to our customers.”

Elsewhere on the web, you can find the eCOGRA certification on a number of established online casinos and betting websites from across the globe. Tuxslots lists top online casinos such as Ladbrokes, 888 Casino, 32 Red, and Energy Casino as among those that carry this certification. The site also notes how licenses like the ones from the Malta Gaming Authority and Government of Gibraltar are good signs of cyber safety as well. The presence of one or more of these licenses indicate that a particular online casino has been weighed against the internationally-recognized standards of the license issuer – and has passed with flying colors.

It’s also important to make sure that you’re clicking on or copy-pasting the correct online casino’s URL. Popular domain names with slight changes have been used extensively by hackers in the past in order to steal information. PBS lists companies like Facebook, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and even Gucci as among those whose URLs have been ‘spoofed’ in order to trick people into giving up information on fake sites. While this is rarely used as a way to steal online casino players’ data, hackers are always looking to exploit the least expected channels. Even if a site sports several safety licenses, it pays to double-check the domain name.

In relation to this, always look for the padlock icon beside the URL of whichever browser you’re using right now. This is an internationally recognized practice that identifies a secure sockets layer (SSL) encryption in a website, which simply means that any and all information you input will be encrypted for security. SSL certification is pretty much standard practice for every legitimate site on the web, so the absence of this padlock icon is definitely a red flag that you shouldn’t ignore.

Thanks to the work of online casinos and international authorities that regulate cyber safety practices, you don’t need to be a cybersecurity master to stay safe while playing in online casinos. With that being said, these aforementioned tips are just some of the key security parameters online players should observe. While keeping these tips in mind, you should also keep an eye out for the latest news on online casinos, hacking methods, and updated security practices.