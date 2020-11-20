Taylor Swift has actually been called a 2020 Apple Music Awards for songwriter of the year

The existing ‘mythology’Album of the Superstars made it to the top of the Apple Music-Album-Charts as well as climaxed of the Popalbums, which was streamed on the day of magazine at one of the most. Taylor, that created the LP in the center of the Coronavirus- lock downs, discussed in her speech of many thanks: “to win The award as songwriter of the year, every year, something so exciting, but I think that’s the case this year, especially since Writing Songs was the only one which I could stay connected with my Fans in connection. This means a lot to me, because it is the way how my Fans react to the songs that I write, and it is the emotional exchange that has driven me this year, really. Therefore, I would like to thank the Fans and everyone at Apple Music, thank you for everything you do.”