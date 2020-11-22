Apple Music Awards 2020: The Winners

From the14 December will certainly be granted the Apple Music Awards in 2020, and also currently the champions of the 5 classifications are taken care of.

According to “Apple” to be honoured with the Awards “the best and venture richest musician of the year 2020, and its enormous impact on global culture.” One of the champions of the TaylorSwift You will certainly be selected at the honor event for Songwriter of the year. In journalism launch of the “Apple” is: “to commemorate the awarding of the Apple Music Awards start on Monday,14 December 2020, with a week filled with unique Performances, Fanveranstaltungen, Interviews, and also a lot more, which will certainly be relayed worldwide on Apple Music, Apple Music, TELEVISION, and also the Apple TELEVISION App.”

Here are the listing of champions of the Apple Music Awards in 2020:

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR:

Lil Baby

ADVANCEMENT MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR:

Megan Thee Stallion

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:

Taylor Swift

FINEST TRACK OF THE YEAR:

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

CD OF THE YEAR:

“Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” by Roddy Ricch

Photo: (c) Glenn Francis/ Public Relations Photos