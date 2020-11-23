Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards: Yes, she has actually currently won once again

Again Taylor Swift: The United States vocalist has actually removed as in the previous year at the American MusicAwards Swift was recognized at the Gala on Sunday evening in Los Angeles in the Top department, as musician of the year. In enhancement, the 30-Year- old won the reward as one of the most preferred Pop/Rock vocalist as well as ideal songs Video (“Cardigan”).

The canadian vocalist Justin Bieber took house 3 prizes, as one of the most preferred Pop/Rock vocalist as well as, along with the Country-Pop Duo Dan + Shay for the Song “10.000 Hours”, along with for the very best participation.

Performances by Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Katy Perry

The canadian artist The Weeknd captured up in the Genre Soul/ R&B costs as the most effective vocalist, ideal Album (“After Hours”) as well as ideal Song (“Heartless”). US-singer Doja Cat (25) was, to name a few points, as the most effective Soul/ R&B vocalist is superb.

Hosted the Gala by starlet Taraji P. Henson, corona, as a result of a mainly vacant opera house. On the phase, partially of various other areas linked– there was a big all-star actors, with efficiencies by Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma as well as Megan Thee Stallion.