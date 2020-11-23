These Stars remain in United States political election behind Kanye West

03 November, 2020 – 10: 46 At

Donald Trump? Joe Biden? Or is it Kanye West – Who will win the United States political election?

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the 3. November 2020, the Americans, like their nation extra. It is the59 Election of the President of the UnitedStates Donald Trump (74) is chosen for an additional 4 years, handles his Challenger, Joe Biden (77) to the White home, or perhaps Kanye West (43) will be the following President of the United States? At the very least the eccentric Rapper himself appears to rely on it– as well as one or the various other Star likewise!

Kanye West relies on himself

The Rapper Kanye West has actually hidden his candidateship for the United States political election in 2020, despite the noticeable absence of Opportunity still. Now the partner of Kim Kardashian West (39) released on its Social Media networks as well as also his front runner area. But not just the West itself appears to be in it to think, some celebs have actually introduced their intent to choose the United States Rapper make.

Elon Musk was Kanye the very first noticeable supporter

Tesla manager Elon Musk Kanye West offers his voice. © dpa, Patrick Pleul, ppl dul alf

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk (49) voice of the Rapper its”full support” The business owner is taken into consideration to be eccentric, however remarkable kind. The 2 males are comparable in these factors, evidently. Also called a variety of times that Elon Musk endure similarly as Kanye West, under a bipolar affective disorder.

Rose McGowan sustains Kanye “Mission”

“Charmed” starlet Rose McGowan intends to sustain Kanye West in the United States political election. © imago pictures/Starface, Sebastien Fremont/ Starface by means of www.imago-images.de, www.imago-images.de

The “Charmed” starlet is just one of one of the most defiant voices inHollywood In specific, in the MeTo o dispute around Harvey Weinstein (68) she had actually brought with her unwavering sincerity as some rock rolling. To Kanye West’s front runner day Rose McGowan (47) tweeted: “I support this Mission.”

Kourtney Kardashian selects her brother-in-law

Kourtney Kardashian sustains her brother-in-law Kanye West in the political election project. © imago images/UPI Photo JOHN ANGELILLO by means of www.imago-images.de, www.imago-images.de