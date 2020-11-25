PRES LORD CONRAD MUSIC FOR GAMERS

The italian Music Producer and YouTuber/Gamer Lord Conrad

is becoming viral on Tick Tock and YouTube with his music used in gampeplay all over the world

Lord Conrad is an uprising webstar, he is a a music producer and a YouTuber/Gamer with already 7 major music hits under his belt. Also known amongst his fans as the ‘Lord of Music’, Lord Conrad is not only a global music icon but also a glamourous gamer with excellent entertainment skills. His styling and profile reflect his true Italian origins and he has a crazy expanding fanbase from around the world.

There is no argument that when it comes to music, TikTok has the power to make a song go viral like no other social platform. Right now he’s single “Lord Conrad – 1 Minute” is becoming viral into the famous social network.

At the current times, already 7000 users r using his music into different Tick Tock videos, especially gameplays. As you can see from this link: https://www.tiktok.com/music/1-Minute-6781097335217719298 This trend is growing fast day after day. But this is not the only reason why the artist is so famous n this latest trend is just contributing to his massive success.

He has already realized a Music video on YouTube with over a Million n half views called “LORD CONRAD – TOUCH THE SKY”. The video is very cool n has all coolest elements including cars, and girls in it combining it with scenes of unique action and love.



Another major his is: “LORD CONRAD – ONLY YOU”.

THE SONG HAS BEEN SELECTED AS THE OFFICIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SHUFFLE DANCE INTO THE FAMOUS YOUTUBE CHANNEL ‘ELEMENTS’ & DANCERS WORLDWIDE HAVE STARTED TO DANCE THIS SINGLE

Is clear that having his music into that channel next to all world’s biggest Djs, with millions of followers, is a mark of success.

LORD BECAME ALSO A FAMOUS YOUTUBER SHOWING EXCELLENT SKILLS AS A WEB ENTERTAINER TOO, MANY GAMERS WORLDWIDE STARTED USING HIS MUISC IN YOUTUBE GAMEPLAY AND ALSO THIS TREND IS GROWING FAST TODAY.

As you can see from this video, it has reached already 100k views showing a gameplay video with his own music: https://youtu.be/WgyBltMZzi8

LORD CONRAD VIDEOGAMES

Constantly reinventing and discovering new, uncharted territories, multi-talented DJ, Songwriter, Dancer, Model, and Producer and Videogame lover from Milan (Italy) – Lord Conrad keeps churning out EDM hits. He has continued to grow non-stop both as DJ and producer, and has transcended even his own influences by constantly expanding his musical palette by incorporating aspects of techno, house, trance and pop music into his tracks. The latest in line, is the track entitled, “Videogames”, featuring the infamous YouTuber and Gamer Pepo3393, here simply referred to as Pepo. On the track, Lord Conrad grabs the basic euphoric elements of trance and throws in a rap wildcard for an explosive and atypical mix. Furthermore to take it to the next level, he builds the song around a gaming theme.

Hence in one fell swoop Lord Conrad combines three of modern society’s favorite and most captivating pastimes – Rap music grittiness, EDM rhythms and videogame excitement. That’s what I call genius.

It is at this moment, where I need to stop and make the point that you cannot fault Lord Conrad with any of the music he has presented in the last few months, as he has always timed his exquisite releases perfectly. And right now you would be hard pressed to find a mix out that comes close to this blended sequence of topical elements.

“Videogames” is a faultless ride. A peak time dance floor filler, it’s driving, thick melodic synths is the home-run that knocks this track into the stratosphere of legendary electronic music. There is trance music’s usual sense of elevation, but Lord Conrad adds a hint of video-gaming adventure that remains ever-present.

“Videogames” is an amazing testament to the excitement and freshness that is still palpable in the underground scene, with Lord Conrad becoming something more than human to his fans, helping to shape and spread the music that keeps taking the world by storm.

The tune is incredible and the way it’s melted together with the rapped game narrative, is just perfection. It is truly an inspiring session that will give you chills down your spine. As the song says: “Let’s give them action”, and that’s exactly what Lord Conrad does.

If you’ve become in some way disillusioned with the whole trance scene as of late, with too many drawn out, cyclically boring tracks, only good for long trips, and not at all invigorating, then “Videogames” will raise your emotions and Adrenalin level.

It puts you on your feet and walks you straight back to the dance-floor. Lord Conrad takes his blissful medium of electronica back to the drawing board and together with Pepo redesigns trance on this song. This is the new genre of dance for videogamers.

Overall, “Videogames” is Lord Conrad once again at the top of his game. A track that’s composed, edited, mixed, mastered, and produced to near perfection. The track is genuinely fun to listen to, its innovative and energetic, the production is flawless on every level and the future Lord Conrad’s music keeps looking brighter.

It is a rare piece of work that sounds better every time you hear it. Any Lord Conrad fan, and EDM fan for that matter, would be incomplete without this gem in their collection.

His popularity worldwide has doubled since the release of his music video of his song ‘Touch the Sky’, which broke records of success around the world. However, ‘Only You’ has taken his global popularity even further away, and finally “1 Minute” took him to the next level as the song has gone viral in the world of Tick Tock music.

Media is calling him the ‘Sexiest Italian Celebrity on Instagram’ and his growing social media reach is a testament to his unmatched success as a multitalented celebrity that is uprising all over the world.

