Taylor Swift tidies up at American Music Awards

For the 3rd Time straight, Taylor Swift has actually gotten at the American Music Awards the honor for musician of the year.

In enhancement, the honor for a lot of music video clip, as well as one of the most preferred Pop/Rock musician mosted likely to you. Also, Justin Bieber got 3 honors as favored Pop/Rock vocalist, along with along with “Dan + Shay” for the track “10.000 Hours” as well as for the very best participation. “The Weeknd” won a couple of days prior to he is anticipated to get several Grammy elections, in the groups of man Soul/ R&B musician, favored Soul/ R&B Album with “After Hours” as well as favored Soul/ R&B Song with “Heartless’.

This message was sent out to the 24.112020 in the program of Deutschlandfunk.