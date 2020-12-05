Jennifer Lopez can not handle to stroll down the aisle

.

© dpa

“I don’t know what we will do”

Jennifer Lopez can not do it before the church. The vocalist as well as starlet, that is involved to be wed for virtually 2 years with previous Baseball gamer Alex Rodriguez, has actually been terminated because of Corona 2 wedding event days. “I don’t know what we will do. Large parties or small. At the Moment, life is not about weddings”, claimed the fifty-one years of age on Wednesday in the program”Access Hollywood” The indigenous New Yorker with Puerto Rican origins currently has 3 marital relationships behind. From the link with the artist Marc Anthony, her doubles Emme as well as Max, which came 12 years ago to the globe. Also Rodriguez, nicknamed A-Rod, has 2 children from a previous marital relationship. After love with Cameron Diaz, Madonna as well as Kate Hudson, the professional athlete Lopez had actually made at the start of 2017 occurs to be in LosAngeles Two months later on, the reports concerning a Liaison with the “Let’s confirmed Rodriguez’s Get Loud” vocalist. (ceh.)