Amber Heard attacks Johnny Depp again and the nets burn against her

So, while the 57-year-old actor is fired by Marvel, the famous actress not only maintains her participation in the next installment of Aquaman but is also hired to play new roles.

It seems that in recent weeks the famous received several calls to embody different characters, such as “The invisible woman” from the Fantastic 4, and is being considered to act as “Black Cat” or “Silver cable” (A project by Sony).

As expected, millions of people upon hearing this news decided to make their position very clear stating that “if Marvel or the MCU continue with the idea of ​​hiring Amber, they would not see the movie.”

But despite this, the directors of these films maintain the idea of ​​keeping Amber, so much tribulation is expected from Johnny’s fans when the aforementioned films are published.