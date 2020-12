Khloé Kardashian is one of the most recognized American celebrity stars, perhaps for being the sister of the famous Kim Kardashian, or perhaps because of those steel muscles that she has.

At 36 years old, Khloé mother of a two-year-old baby is better than ever and has a flexibility that even Olympians would envy. She is beautiful!

In addition to starring in the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” Khloé is also a businesswoman, socialite, and model. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 27, 1984.

And in this photograph, which is part of an advertisement for shoes, Khloé does acrobatics that for many of us would be impossible: Suspended on one leg, and wearing 15-centimeter heels, Khloé has bitten the bullet and raised her leg totally.