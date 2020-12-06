Shakira and the Black Eyed Peas blew up the networks with their new video

The Colombian singer Shakira and the American hip hop group Black Eyed Peas released this Friday the video of their most recent collaborative work “Girl Like Me”.

“Girl Like Me” is part of Translation, the eighth studio album by the popular American band that was released to the world market on June 19 and featured the participation of J Balvin, Ozuna, Maluma, El Alfa, Nicky Jam, 21st Floor, French Montana, Tyga, Becky G and Shakira.

“Girl Like Me” is a fusion of dance, hip hop, trap, and reggaeton, a single that a few minutes after its release had already exceeded one million views only on YouTube.

In the audiovisual, Shakira wears an eighties sports outfit that was in tune with the aesthetics of the production, which recreated scenes from the physical conditioning programs that were broadcast on television in the 80s.