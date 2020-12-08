Rihanna, the attractive ice Princess – Rihanna News

Home”.

Music News” Rihanna, the attractive ice Princess

07122020 – 07: 47 PM

Los Angeles – Rihanna understands exactly how to collections the scene.

Whether in summer season or in Winter, the vocalist looks just warm! For her underwear line “Savafe X Fenty” presented the 32-Year- old is currently himself on the “Instagram”Account of the brand name. In front of a Christmas tree constructed from ice and also with a great deal of snow around you positioning in brand-new undergarments, a two-piece Blue- and-white formed underwearSet To do this, Rihanna is using long latex handwear covers and also boots.

This can additionally prefer the Rapper A$Ap Rocky well. According to reports, to compete both what. (Fan-Lexikon reported)

Rihanna (Quelle: Universal Music)

