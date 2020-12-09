Khloé Kardashian confirms: Traditional Christmas get together of the Kardashians cancelled – leisure

Part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (from left): Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock





The conventional Christmas get together of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is cancelled. The Khloé Kardashian confirmed by way of Social Media.

Khloé Kardashian (36, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) confirmed that the annual Christmas get together of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on the 24th. December won’t happen this yr. The Reality TV Star answered a Fan who requested on Instagram after the upcoming conventional occasion.

As, amongst different issues, the “People”journal under enchantment to your Social Media Posts and studies, known as Khloé Kardashian “health and safety concerns” as the explanation for that is that the occasion for the primary Time in virtually 40 years as a consequence of rising Corona case in California was postponed.

Khloé Kardashian advised a Fan that the household will make their annual Christmas card photograph. “We’re not doing anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas party this year. Covid has taken over the helm,” she wrote.

Famous for the US patch work within the household together with Kylie Jenner (23) and Kendall Jenner (25), via the Reality Show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (2007-2021). This is about within the subsequent yr after 14 years. Kim Kardashian West (40) introduced in September 2020 on Instagram.







