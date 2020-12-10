“Forbes”Ranking: Simonetta Sommaruga overtaken Rihanna and Beyoncé

Federal President Simonetta Sommaruga is among the 100 most influential ladies on this planet. In the 12 months by the American journal “Forbes” compiled record of you make it to rank 56. You can celebrities akin to Rihanna (rank 69), Beyoncé (rank 72) or Taylor Swift (rank 82) behind. Sommaruga is on this 12 months’s “Forbes”record, the one Swiss.

Sommaruga should give quite a lot of ladies from politics and the economic system failed. The record German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the newly elected U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris to run.

Four standards are decisive to the inlet within the Forbes record: affect, media presence, wealth, and Power. A very closely weighted “Forbes” this 12 months “Soft Power”. This means: How effectively the coverage have been the struggle in opposition to the Coronavirus? How effectively the communication was?

Simonetta Sommaruga this 12 months, for the primary Time on the record. It was on this 12 months, the Federal President and was perceived within the corona disaster internationally.

These are the 10 most influential ladies within the 12 months 2020:





