Billboard Women in Music Awards 2020: the champions

11122020 – 07: 45 PM

Los Angeles – The prizes for the champions of the yearly Billboard Women in Music Awards the other day night (1012 in.) been granted.

Woman of the year Cardi B was picked. Jennifer Lopez was proclaimed to be the symbol and also Dua Lipa to an outrightPowerhouse Other champions Dolly Parton, Jessie Rey and also”Chloe x hall were” Cardi B claimed according to the “billboard.com” in her approval speech: “life is about to make your dreams come true. But to make your dreams come true, don’t think it falls in your lap. You have to work for it. You must be ambitious, engage in networking, you have to be better at what you do. There is hope for your dreams.”

Here is the total revenue of the Billboard Women checklist in Music Awards 2020:

Woman Of The Year: Cardi B

Icon Award: Jennifer Lopez

Powerhouse Award: Dua Lipa

Impact Award: Jessie Reyez

Rising Star Award: Chloe x hall

Hitmaker Award: Dolly Parton

(Photo: Warner Music)

