Heidi Klum reveals for the very first time her little girl Leni

Los Angeles/Munich Til Schweiger, Dieter Hallervorden, as well as currently Heidi Klum: stars aid their youngsters in the job. In the brand-new “Vogue” (January/February), the 16- year-old Leni Klum her Model launching as well as adhere to in the steps of her renowned mom.

Heidi as well as Leni are seen on the Cover as well as in a style track. Both of which was created in Los Angeles, where the family members lives generally. Leni does not omit in the “Vogue”Interview, to take someday of the skill reveal your mother.

“I can’t imagine it. But the next year I use now for the first time, to gain experience,” stated the teen with confidence. “And when my mother, then eventually, no more desire, then I’m very fond of.” Then, the ProSieben Show, so perhaps”Germany’s Next Topmodel by Leni Klum would be”

© Chris Colls for STYLEGermany

© Chris Colls for STYLEGermany



The Klum appear to be an additional instance of the reality that the children of Stars itself is developed to beStars So empires emerge or remain to exist. To phone call Smith’s youngsters, the Beckhams or in the motion picture company, Lily Collins (little girl of Phil Collins), Kate Hudson (Goldie Hawns little girl) as well as Dakota Johnson (little girl of Melanie Griffith as well as Don Johnson) Wants to be around.

Just in the Model company factors, deals with, evocative the renowned moms and dads. You consider Kendall Jenner, Bella as well as Gigi Hadid, Cindy Crawford’s little girl Kaia Gerber, as well as Lily-Rose Depp, the little girl of Hollywood Star johnny Depp as well as French vocalist VanessaParadis Elias Becker, boy of Barbara as well as Boris Becker, was modeling currently – in addition to the Becker’s little girl AnnaErmakova

.

Vanessa Paradis (l) as well as little girl Lily-RoseDepp

© AP.



In Germany, there are much more instances from songs, Film as well as.

World of tv, consisting of ” Ego ” Drews (little girl of pop celebrity Jürgen.

Drews), Marie Reim (little girl of Matthias Reim as well as Michelle), Max of the.

Groeben (boy of the RTL reporter Ulrike von der Groeben), along with.

naturally, the Ochsenknecht family members, Wayne Carpendale, Lucas Cordalis as well as.

Hardy Kr üger junior. All there remained in previous.

Decades, as an example, when it comes to Udo Jürgens as well as little girl,Jenny

.

Heidi Klum has actually maintained her earliest little girl, possibly for as lengthy as it went. The present action appears to be well prepared. A week back, Klum informed the UNITED STATE publication “People”: “We have also decided to always, the children from the Public to stay out of this. But now she drives a car, she’s 16, so I thought, if you model the can, then you can now, if that’s what you want.” Leni invest a great deal of time on the Set of the “Topmodel” program.

The upcoming period will certainly not transform, not the very least as a result of the recurring Corona pandemic inEurope Family Klum holds, consequently, much longer inGermany The indicates for Leni Klum, to be far from your residence in California, as well as additionally of your good friend.

On photos in Instagram, where Leni Klum is given that a long time additionally energetic, the 16-Year – old yet never-in the last couple of weeks, at a lot of times, with a mouth-nose cover.

Leni’s face as well as recognized the Fans to Thursday evening just a years of age youngsters’s images. “Even if you didn’t know my face, I had still the life I’ve led,” claimsLeni “I accompanied my mother to the Sets, since I can remember, I was photographed on the street, since I can remember. And even if the majority of my Childhood would not be described as normal, for me she was it.” Your mom had actually made”a pretty good Job” “And that’s why I now feel so ready to take this step.”

Heidi Klum confesses in the “Vogue” that it will certainly take till they will certainly no more maintain your safety Hand overLeni “It’s your career, you should make your decisions, but I’ll always be your mother.” This is why you need to see if you have disturbance periodically. “Leni is anything other than a Mini-Me. She has a mind of their own, their own style, their own lives.” But there is additionally a great deal alike, very same feeling of Humor,”and, obviously, Leni has the same desire to be a Professional”

Leni is the little girl of FlavioBriatore

© dpa.



Leni (really, Helene) Klum got on 4. May 2004 in New York City birthed. Her natural father is formula 1 group employer Flavio Briatore is. After the connection with Briatore Heidi Klum satisfied the pop vocalist Seal, with the you to 2014, was wed as well as had 2 kids as well as an additional little girl.

In the year 2009, took on a Seal, the after that five-year-old Leni with the approval of her natural father. Flavio Briatore (70) is called, the present “Gala” Leni’s Model strategies”a great thing” His connection to the family members Klum was perfect: “We don’t have a very good relationship, we talk so often to each other.”

Since 2019, Heidi Klum, that originates from Bergisch Gladbach, near Cologne, is birthed in Leipzig as well as Magdeburg expanded Tokio Hotel artists Tom Kaulitz (31) wed. (dpa)