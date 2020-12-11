People – Leni Klum follows within the footsteps of their mom, Heidi – society

Los Angeles/Munich (dpa) – Til Schweiger, Dieter Hallervorden, and now Heidi Klum: celebrities assist their youngsters within the profession. In the brand new “Vogue” (January/February), the 16-year-old Leni Klum her Model debut and observe within the footsteps of her well-known mom.

Heidi and Leni are seen on the Cover and in a trend observe. Both of which was produced in Los Angeles, the place the household lives primarily. Leni doesn’t exclude within the “Vogue”Interview, to take at some point of the expertise present your mother.

“I can’t imagine it. But the next year I use now for the first time, to gain experience,” stated {the teenager} confidently. “And when my mother, then eventually, no more desire, then I’m very fond of.” Then, the ProSieben Show, so possibly “Germany’s Next Topmodel by Leni Klum would be”.

The Klum appear to be one other instance of the truth that the offspring of Stars itself is constructed as much as be Stars. So dynasties come up or live on. To name Smith’s youngsters, the Beckhams or within the film enterprise, Lily Collins (daughter of Phil Collins), Kate Hudson (Goldie Hawns daughter) and Dakota Johnson (daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson) Wants to be about.

Just within the Model enterprise factors, faces, harking back to the well-known dad and mom. You consider Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber, and Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Hollywood Star Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis. Elias Becker, son of Barbara and Boris Becker, was modeling already – to not point out the Becker’s daughter Anna Ermakova.

In Germany, there are extra examples from music, Film and TV world, together with ” Ego ” Drews (daughter of pop star Jürgen Drews), Marie Reim (daughter of Matthias Reim and Michelle), Max von der Groeben (son of the RTL journalist Ulrike von der Groeben) and, in fact, the Ochsenknecht household, Wayne Carpendale, Lucas Cordalis and Hardy Krüger junior. All there was in earlier many years, for instance, within the case of Udo Jürgens and daughter, Jenny.

Heidi Klum has saved her oldest daughter, maybe for so long as it went. The present step appears to be effectively ready. Per week in the past, Klum instructed the U.S. journal “People”: “We have also decided to always, the children from the Public to stay out of this. But now she drives a car, she’s 16, so I thought, if you model the can, then you can now, if that’s what you want.” Leni spend lots of time on the Set of the “Topmodel”present.

The upcoming season won’t flip, not least due to the continuing Corona pandemic in Europe. Family Klum holds, subsequently, longer in Germany. The means for Leni Klum, to be distant from your private home in California, and in addition of your pal.

On footage in Instagram, the place Leni Klum is since a while additionally energetic, the 16-Year – previous but never-in the previous few weeks, at most instances, with a mouth-nose cowl.

Leni’s face and knew the Fans to Thursday evening solely a yr previous youngsters’s photographs. “Even if you didn’t know my face, I had still the life I’ve led,” says Leni. “I accompanied my mother to the Sets, since I can remember, I was photographed on the street, since I can remember. And even if the majority of my Childhood would not be described as normal, for me she was it.” Your mom had made “a pretty good Job”https://www.sueddeutsche.de/leben/.”And that’s why I now feel so ready to take this step.”

Heidi Klum admits within the “Vogue” that it’s going to take till they may now not preserve your protecting Hand over Leni. “It’s your career, you should make your decisions, but I’ll always be your mother.” This is why you need to see when you have interference once in a while. “Leni is anything other than a Mini-Me. She has a mind of their own, their own style, their own lives.” But there’s additionally quite a bit in frequent, identical sense of Humor, “and, obviously, Leni has the same desire to be a Professional”.

Leni (really, Helene) Klum was on 4. May 2004 in New York City born. Her organic father is components 1 group boss Flavio Briatore is. After the connection with Briatore Heidi Klum met the pop singer Seal, with the you to 2014, was married and had two sons and one other daughter.

In the yr 2009, adopted a Seal, the then five-year-old Leni with the consent of her organic father. Flavio Briatore (70) is named, the present “Gala” Leni’s Model plans “a great thing”. His relationship to the household Klum was flawless: “We don’t have a very good relationship, we talk so often to each other.”

Since 2019, Heidi Klum, who comes from Bergisch Gladbach, close to Cologne, is born in Leipzig and Magdeburg grown Tokio Hotel musicians Tom Kaulitz (31) married.

