Where to Find the Latest Game Releases

The time for epic gaming has already started. We’ve seen the release of the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles, giving you the chance to enjoy more games with even better visuals and smoother gameplay. Festive seasons are also a great time to try out new games at reasonable prices, but it also means lots of new games are scheduled for release, just in time to bag it yourself or to get it as a gift for someone. But how can you keep track of which game is released when? And where can you find out all this excellent news? We’ve found a few for you.

Straight to the company sites

It makes sense when you think about it, doesn’t it? If you’re a PC gamer (some might argue, a proper gamer), then you can head straight to the Steam website. With so many games to choose from, you might struggle to find exactly what you’re looking for. Thankfully, the Steam navigation menu is pretty straightforward to understand. On the home page, you’ll see the featured and recommended games as well as special offers. Simply scroll down to the ‘new releases’ and hey presto, you’ll be able to see all the steamy goodness.

Likewise, when it comes to Xbox games, you can head straight to the Microsoft Store to see where the new games are. But you have to watch out for a few things. The first is to make sure you’re not just on the Microsoft Store – the online shop for all Microsoft goods such as operating systems, software, and more. Nope, look for the specific Xbox store – just search for that – and then you’ll get where you want to be. Even then, it still takes a bit of searching to find the games, especially with the new Microsoft Store on Xbox being advertised. You’ll also see adverts for the Game Pass, the streaming apps, and more. Look out for the ‘new games’ in the navigation menu, and you’ll see the full catalog of new Xbox games, as well as the chance to see which ones are coming soon.

Similarly, when you’re looking for new PlayStation games, you can head to the Sony store. But watch out for the generic Sony store (unless you’re in the mood for a new laptop). Head to the dedicated gaming site, sift through the adverts for cut-price games, and find the latest games section. You can browse by console or look more generally on this store, but once you’ve found the latest games, you’ll see the new games section too.

Perhaps the easiest one is Nintendo. On the Nintendo Store, search for the Switch games, and you’ll see a list format, similar to sites like Amazon. Sort by the latest, and there you go. So simple, it doesn’t deserve much more of an explanation.

Let’s also do a special shoutout to Stadia. Though all you really need to do is go onto the website and see what games they have. Unfortunately, there’s no real update when it comes to new games; you’ll just see them there each month.

Don’t forget the specialist sites

There are countless other websites you can go to when it comes to finding the latest game releases. You could even just search in popular search engines and get instant results. But sometimes, specialist sites offer the best news. For instance, if you love multiplayer gaming and you’re only interested in new games, you can play with your friends online or even locally, then dedicated sites like Co Optimus will update you on their weekly newsfeed. Or you could go on sites like Games Radar, which have new releases on their…wait for it…radar! You can subscribe to receive updates or just peruse at leisure and see what games are available, as well as reading the relevant previews and reviews.

We’ve listed some of the best ways to find the latest game releases. Give them a go, maybe bookmark them or subscribe to alerts for new releases and then you’ll always be kept up to date.