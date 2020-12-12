Miley Cyrus: Plastic Hearts





The Image of the US musician Miley Cyrus for the everlasting change. So now: Rock within the fashion of the 80s, with the brand new Album “Plastic Hearts”.

It is a plate filled with smoothly-produced, rock-tinged pop songs. Cyrus performs with musical and vogue references from half a century of pop music. You won’t be drained, to quote the affect of their function fashions. On “Plastic Hearts”, there are work with Rock luminaries Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

What pertains to the purely Musical, it’s a must to say however, sadly, that “Plastic Hearts” affords little to have fun. Most of the songs are too clean to be any — not a Hit out of the spotlights. The Songs sound old style. In the Background of the Uptempo numbers, a mechanically-pop drums, rattles, all the time.

The ballads usually are not scarring all the time on Kitsch, however in spite of everything, a few lovely melodies. You may say that Cyrus’ distinctive voice suits properly to be a “rock pipe”. More attention-grabbing than the music, the lyrics, the act of self-determination are along with the entire staging.

The songs inform of a lady who learns to say himself. “So gimme what I want or I’ll give it to myself,” for instance in “Gimme What I Want”, one of many songs, harking back to the Industrial-Rock of the 90s.

