75. Birthday: Jennifer Lopez’s mommy shocked with a Party!

Jennifer Lopez (51) had the ability to not allow it take, to amaze their mommy! The artist and also her mama, Guadalupe Rodr íguez, a heart and also a spirit: Despite its innovative age, the Elderly female, it also came currently with the “Let’s Get Loud”- interpreter on the phase and also swiped the hearts ofFans 12. In December, the indigenous Puerto Rican has a proud 75 years of ages– and also shocked the celebration, J. Lo and also the birthday celebration youngster with a shock party!

On your InstagramProfile of the “Hustlers” starlet shared a Video of the Celebration: As the Guadalupe enters your apartment or condo, dive, Jen, her brother or sisters, and also her future husband, Alex Rodriguez (45) out of hiding and also yell “Surprise”– the latina can not think their good luck and also bursts out in splits. In the more program of the clip, you can see additionally exactly how the family members left the phone with various other participants and also close friends using Video.

To composed the touching Clip Jennifer additionally, some psychological words, in which she resolved her mommy: “I like you, most of us do it. You’re the Definition of to be in any type of age, younger and also ageless. Thank you for your countless love, power, assistance, which you’re simply you!” With the label “Lupinator” shut your birthday celebration blog post.

Jennifer Lopez with her mommy Guadalupe Rodr íguez

Guadalupe Rodriguez and also Jennifer Lopez in New York, December 2018

Jennifer Lopez, Singer

