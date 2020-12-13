Alexandra Daddario drinks and sleeps by means of Tokyo: the German Trailer to “Lost Girls And Love Hotels” – cinema News

In the movie adaptation of the provocative best-selling novel “Lost Girls and Love Hotels” by Catherine Hanrahan, Alexandra Daddario performs a younger girl who spends her nights in Japan with Drink and Sadomaso-Sex in love lodges. Here is the Trailer:

During the day, the younger American, Margaret (Alexandra Daddario, “” Baywatch “kicks”) with a Job in a faculty for flight attendants in Tokyo, Where she teaches aspiring flight attendants methods to talk as accurately as potential and accent with English-speaking passengers. What will you begin together with your life, do not know you however…

Lost Girls: Margaret is without doubt one of the titular misplaced lady – and so she finally ends up each evening in the identical small Bar, the place you along with the from the Netherlands and no much less misplaced Ines (“Game Of Thrones”Star Carice van Houten) to unconsciousness will get drunk.

Love Hotels: In the connection of Margaret to tears normally (typically older) males with whom she spends just a few hours in one of many many lodges within the metropolis. It is to be their sexual companions to strangle – what a whole lot of males get overwhelmed. But then she meets the married enterprise man / Yakuza-Gangster Kazu (Takehiro Hira), and head over heels in love with him…

A really private Bestseller

“Lost Girls And Love Hotels” from Director William Olsson is predicated on the best-selling novel by Catherine Hanrahan* processed within the novel to nice Share your individual experiences you made throughout your time in Tokyo, in a really private and touching manner. Since the publication, within the yr of 2010, the melancholy-tinged e-book has due to this fact developed a big cult-community. Based on the novel by Catherine Hanrahan additionally wrote the screenplay for the movie adaptation itself.

In the US, the Film is already on 18. September 2020 in chosen cinemas and On Video-On-Demand appeared. In Germany, Lost Girls And Love Hotels “” seems on the 15. January 2021 on DVD and Blu-ray.

Currently, Alexandra Daddario has no giant initiatives within the Pipeline (along with “Lost Girls And Love Hotels” is just lately appeared within the Heavy Metal Horror, “We Summon The Darkness”), but it surely provides an concept of how you can the earthquake Blockbuster “San Andreas” together with her and Dwayne Johnson may nonetheless proceed:

It is at present in “San Andreas 2”

