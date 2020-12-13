“Bandidas” in the Stream, as well as TELEVISION: TV-tip when it comes to 3sat film by Joachim Rønning as well as Espen Sandberg

On TELEVISION today is relayed, the 13.122020, the film”Bandidas” If you do not wish to miss out on the film by Joachim Rønning as well as Espen Sandberg is not the situation, after that you need to switch on time on 3sat: to go there 16: 25 At Who looks instead remote in the network: 3sat online uses a Live Stream

“Bandidas” today in online stream as well as TELEVISION: it remains in the Film by Joachim Rønning, Espen Sandberg

Mexico, 1880: The ruined lender’s child, Sara, as well as the spirited peasant lady Maria have a typical opponent: the fierce train-Bauer, TylerJackson The executes creepin’ with the wild West as well as brings individuals to theirLand The hot Se ñoritas promise vengeance. With the energetic assistance of the Worker, Bill, Buck, you come to be sharp-shooting, womenZorro (Source: 3sat, transferred with the GLOW program publications)

Repetition of “Bandidas” online in the 3sat Mediathek, as well as in the TELEVISION

You can not see “Bandidas” today at 16: 25? Here are the 3sat might be a collection beneficial. There you will certainly discover several TELEVISION payments to the program online as Video- on-Demand streaming A repeat on the TELEVISION in 3sat, for the time being. Usually you can discover the program after the program on TELEVISION as well as online. Unfortunately, this does not request all deliveries.

“Bandidas”: All of the stars as well as details on a glimpse

Of: Joachim Rønning as well as Espen Sandberg

With: Pen élope Cruz, Salma Hayek, Steve Zahn, Dwight Yoakam, Sam Shepard, Denis Arndt, Ismael East Carlo, Gary Cervantes, Luis Fernando Orozco, Jose Maria Negri, Audra Blaser, Filiberto Estrella, Edgar Vivar, Ernesto Gómez Cruz, Lenny Zundel, as well as Yomo Tlazotlalli

On: 13.122020

In the situation of: 3sat

Script: Luc Besson as well as Robert Mark Kamen

Camera: Thierry Arbogast

Music: Eric Serra

Genre: Action, Humor, Western as well as Western

FSK: From the age of 6 launched

Length: 85 mins (From 16: 25 to 17: 50 PM)

Year of manufacturing: 2006

Subtitles: Yes

In HD: Yes

At comply withNews de currently Facebook as well as You Tube? Here you will certainly discover warm News, most current Videos, excellent competitors as well as the straight cord to the content workplace.

roj/news. de