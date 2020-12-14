https://gamingnewsanalyst.com/2020/03/09/sony-names-yumi-yang-new-head-at-god-of-war-developer-santa-monica-studio/

Sony will certainly operate as the workshop leader as well as confirmed that Yumi Yang will certainly enter Studstill feature.

Yang was with PlayStation for 19-years as well as has actually acted as a Manager of Product Development as well as Staff Technical Project Manager.

She played a considerable component in the growth of the workshop’s newest work, God of War.

While this could Look like a proceed paper for both Studstill as well as Yang, to have a mix up at one of the biggest designers in Sony’s brochure, especially transferring to the PS5 age, is instead a considerable change.

Whenever you have a management swap it is a point, although the moving of a workshop mind will not upgrade anything it’s that Santa Monica Studio might be dealing with now.

It’ll interest comply with Sony Santa Monica as well as together with Stadia Moving to figure out what each service winds up dealing with.

