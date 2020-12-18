CS:GO news around the clock

Counter-Strike Global Offensive has never had a dedicated news site since its launch in 2012. Now it has!

Pley.gg is the new home of all the latest CS:GO News

We call the news site Pley.gg. Here you can get all the latest news, livescores, videos and statistics of all the important matches. We give Counter-Strike the attention that the game deserves with stories of the CS:GO stars and some of the best and most funny videos.

Pley.gg: “We want to tell the stories of the biggest stars on the scene, deliver all the latest news and most importantly, focus on what makes the game, what it is. Fun.”

Against all odds

Counter-Strike has defied all predictions and has been present for 20 years now. Against all odds there has never been more action both on and outside the server. Coaching-bugs, Stream-sniping, and match fixing allegations has set focus on the CS:GO scene on the way to a new era.

Counter-Strike on Pley.gg 24/7

Despite the ongoing pandemic Counter-Strike is still one of the most popular games to watch. On Twitch in November over 13 million hours was spent watching Counter-Strike! We set spotlight on the E-sport daily with more than 20 articles.

Let´s Pley!

Even if Counter-Strike is new to you, Pley.gg is the place for you. At Pley.gg you can read all the legendary stories and of course we offer explanations and relevant information on the way, so that everyone can follow our world of Counter-Strike.

Founded in October 2020 in Denmark, Pley.gg is a young news site with a young mindset. Our aim is to deliver the best content for every CS:GO fan out there. We want to tell the stories of the biggest stars on the scene, deliver all the latest news and most importantly, focus on what makes the game, what it is. Fun. Let´s Pley!