重明鸟 BRIGHT BIRD PC Full Version Free Download

重明鸟 Bright Bird is a Action, Adventure and RPG sport for PC launched by bilibili at 2020. Solve puzzles to save lots of the complete world!

Step right into a world the place you’ll flip into the hero to preserve it since you resolve puzzles, by detecting the chicken.

This match, often called the”Bird Ming Bird” from the early Greek legend, is a sport which includes many Chinese parts simply good. It makes me really feel type. The beautiful graphics to puzzles of the sport are unusual not too long ago Even although the horizontal variant of the thriller is utilized from the gameplay. There are some points which are slight, so I’ll briefly focus on my view ~

Even although hand-drawn fashion structure is utilized by the sport, it has particulars. Movements and the character placket are pure. The timber, grass, and homes full of info within the background have a kind of realism in opposition to the backdrop of intimate photographs and areas. As a match primarily based on legends and myths, some scenes rising on the center and late phases may also be outfitted with immortality ~ just a few frames and fuzzy photos in sure scenes made me imagine BUG to start with sigh{t ).

In precisely the very same time, as a result of the game originates from Chinese civilization, it clearly has many Chinese parts, character costumes full of conventional Chinese taste, Sanxingdui masks anyplace within the match, Jiangnan water town-like cities and houses passing by means of the storyline, and lots of different Dragon patterns and historic Chinese characters. Sighed the event group wouldn’t have graduated ever? The feeling is kind of satisfying.

